Gaza Health Crisis

December 12, 2023

Health Crisis in Gaza

Of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, only 11 are still partially operational, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In the northern part of Gaza, one hospital is still partially operational.

“We cannot afford to lose more health centers and hospitals,” said WHO official Richard Peeperkorn. “We hope and plead that this does not happen.”

Israeli Army’s Treatment of WHO Team

Peeperkorn’s comments follow heavy criticism from the WHO over the Israeli treatment of a WHO team in the Gaza Strip. According to the World Health Organization, a UN convoy including the WHO team was stopped at a checkpoint by the Israeli army on Saturday. The team was on its way to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City with medical supplies. Along the way, employees of the Palestinian aid organization Red Crescent were taken and interrogated. That happened again on the way back.

The Israeli army is said to have seriously delayed the WHO’s mission. WHO CEO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus writes on Twitter that a patient died as a result. The treatment of Red Crescent personnel was also reported to have been poor.

Gaza Strip Authorities’ Report

Meanwhile, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the Gaza Strip reports that the Israeli army has stormed a hospital. It would concern the Kamal Adwan hospital, which has been “surrounded and bombed for days.” There are 65 patients in the hospital. In addition, approximately three thousand displaced persons are staying on the site, according to OCHA’s latest update on Gaza. Furthermore, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Organization reports that two mothers died on Monday after the maternity ward was hit in an attack.

