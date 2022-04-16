Police search for missing Toronto man Surfiel Teleewe Kidene

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Surfiel Teleewe Kidene, 21, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., in the Steeles Avenue West and Jane Street area.

He is described as 5’10”, 155 lbs., with a medium build, dark hair in a high-top fade, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, and black pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.