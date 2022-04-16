Police search for missing Toronto man Surfiel Teleewe Kidene

April 16, 2022 Len Humes Uncategorized 0
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Police search for missing Toronto man Surfiel Teleewe Kidene

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Surfiel Teleewe Kidene, 21, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., in the Steeles Avenue West and Jane Street area.

He is described as 5’10”, 155 lbs., with a medium build, dark hair in a high-top fade, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, and black pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Share with friends

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*