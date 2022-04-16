Chrissy Teigen: A Ball Gown At The Grammys? Really?

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

On the plus side, Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous at The Grammys. The over-the-top pink gown she wore was beyond beautiful and she didn’t flash too much skin or look uncomfortable. But WHERE did she think she was going? Her voluminous (Oscar appropriate) dress had a loooong train and it was totally the wrong thing to wear for the occasion. The Grammys dress code is RELAXED – they say “black tie is suggested” and no one was ever thrown out for not being dressed up enough. The event is young and fun and extravagant rock n’ roll attire is expected – NOT formal attire….

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

