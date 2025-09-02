This article was last updated on September 2, 2025

Shopping prices rose slightly less, Dutch price level remains high

Prices for daily life increased by 2.8 percent last month compared to the same month last year. This is apparent from the first calculation From inflation for the month of August of the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The prices of groceries, energy, fuel and services increased a little less hard on average than a month before. Yet inflation is still higher than the European average.

The percentage is also well above 2 percent. Economists would rather not see the price increases above that percentage.

Tobacco

The prices for foods, drinks and tobacco were 3.7 percent higher than a year ago. Prices for groceries rose slightly less than a month ago, when the percentage was 4.1 percent. That flattening pushes the total inflation figure slightly down.

Whether the price of groceries has really risen less fast is questionable. It is quite possible that a more stable price for tobacco inhibits the average price increase.

More than a year ago, the excise duty on tobacco elevated. Such a sudden elevation can be seen in the inflation figure a year. After a full year, that effect should disappear from the figures. That does not happen immediately, because retailers still make their stocks cheaper tobacco.

The price for energy rose faster in August compared to July.

