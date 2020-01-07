Rihanna’s Latest Selfie

We’re six days into a brand new decade, but one thing remains the same: Rihanna’s fans are hungry for a new album. But instead of new music, the star blessed social media with a different kind of teaser today — or at least that’s what fans think about her latest post.

The Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram earlier today to post a makeup-free selfie with what appears to be a blemish on her chin. “First selfie of the year doe. #2020,” she wrote. Naturally, the internet quickly flooded the singer’s comment section with album remarks. Still, some followers were more fascinated with her complexion and began to theorize that a Fenty Beauty skin-care line could soon be on the horizon. “Rihanna’s putting this pic with a pimple and some months later she will release Fenty Skin and prove how it cleared this pimple. A smart businesswoman, I stan,” one user wrote.

Others zeroed in on her blemish. “Let me pop your pimple,” one fan commented, prompting a response from the star herself. “Let her have her shine, PLEASE,” Rihanna replied.

Fenty skin in beta testing I see https://t.co/qQzahiD1zf

— bartholomew (@BADGALMAK) January 6, 2020

2017: Fenty Beauty

2018: Savage X

2019: FENTY

2020: Fenty Skin pic.twitter.com/261ca9VKYk

— we found love (@rihannalately) January 5, 2020

Rihanna’s putting this pic with a pimple and some months later she will release Fenty Skin and prove how it cleared this pimple.

A smart businesswoman, I Stan! https://t.co/hcWlSmjA9O

— Karen (@AnuliKay) January 6, 2020

So what do we know so far? Rihanna’s answer is confirmation that she knows that popping pimples (though hard to avoid) is a no-no. It’s also a reminder that zits happen to just about everyone. As for a line of Fenty Beauty skin-care? Only time will tell.

