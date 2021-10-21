Poonam Pandey teases fans with the picture of her sexy boobs and ass

Earlier this week, controversy’s favourite child Poonam Pandey released a sizzling hot video on her youtube channel wishing her fans and followers a very happy and indeed colourful Holi. If that wasn’t all, in the run up to the release of the video, the model turned actress kept her fans updated with literally drool worthy images.
While from the looks of the image, we guess it will be yet another hot and of course raunchy video Poonam Pandey is hinting at. For now we can’t help but wait for the same to release.
Click HERE to read the original article.
