Shikha Kapur moves on from Fox Star Studios

Fox Star Studios CMO and Business Head, Shikha Kapur, has decided to step down from the studio after 6 years in the role. She was recently elevated to the role of Business Head – India theatrical for the Bollywood Business. January will be Shikha’s last month with the organisation.

Shikha is currently leading the India marketing and theatrical strategy for Chhapaak and Panga, while serving her notice period. Shikha is known to have played a pivotal role in reinventing the film marketing model at Fox Star Studios, by pioneering the digital transformation of the business.

She leaves the studio to pursue her future ambitions.

Also Read: “We have produced and backed movies with good heart and soul” – Shikha Kapur (Fox) on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo success

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results