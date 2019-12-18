Shikha Kapur moves on from Fox Star Studios

Fox Star Studios CMO and Business Head, Shikha Kapur, has decided to step down from the studio after 6 years in the role. She was recently elevated to the role of Business Head – India theatrical for the Bollywood Business. January will be Shikha’s last month with the organisation.
She leaves the studio to pursue her future ambitions.
