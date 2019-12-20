Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson starrer Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel gets release date

Ryan Reynolds is on a roll. The actor recently released his Netflix movie 6 Underground directed by Michael Bay. After worldwide promotions of the film, the actor is set for yet another action flick. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are returning in the sequel of Hitman’s Bodyguard which released in 2017.
Titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Lionsgate and Millennium on Thursday announced that the upcoming sequel will release on August 28, 2020. Along with Ryan and Samuel, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant will reprise their roles. The new cast includes Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo. The film will be directed by Patrick Hughes and script to be penned by Tom O'Connor.
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he would want to see if 6 Underground gets a sequel
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply