Salman Khan to ring in his birthday at Pali Hill; Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif expected to attend the bash

Every year, the Khans celebrate Salman Khan's birthday with full pomp and show at their Panvel farmhouse. The midnight celebrations begin with all industry friends of Salman in attendance during the birthday bash. But, this time, no Panvel bash for the actor. Instead, he will be celebrating his 54th birthday at his brother's Sohail Khan's residence at Pali Hill, Mumbai. The reason being the family wants to stay close to Arpita Khan who will deliver her second baby soon.
The guest list for Salman Khan's birthday bash includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kabir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s special gift to his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep will melt your heart
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply