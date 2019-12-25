Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn will have a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty has extended his cop-universe from Singham franchise to Ranveer Singh's Simmba and now Akshay's cop drama. The filmmaker even shot a climax with all three actors in Hyderabad just few months ago. While Akshay had a cameo in Simmba in the post-credits scene, he never meets Ajay's character but they are seen having a conversation over the phone.
Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Katrina Kaif, is set to release on March 27, 2020.
ALSO READ: After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with next story in warrior franchise
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply