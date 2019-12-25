After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with next story in warrior franchise

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The historical drama showcases Tanaji Malusare fighting alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Interestingly, the actor has the next story ready in the franchise.
Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, it will release on 10th Jan 2020.
