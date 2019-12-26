Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments of a community during a TV show

Actor Raveena Tandon, host and comedian Bharti Singh and director-choreographer Farah Khan might find themselves amid legal trouble as the Amritsar rural police have booked them on grounds of allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, during their presence on a TV show.
Vikram Jeet Duggal, Senior Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development to a publication, saying that he had with him the footage of the concerned show. He also confirmed that a case was filed against three at the Ajnala police station under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.
However, we are yet to know about the complaint in detail. None of the celebrities concerned have given out a statement so far.
