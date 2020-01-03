Pankaj Tripathi had to walk out of Panga due to the lack of dates

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most respected actors who have always managed to give better performances with each project. While he has quite the line-up of films for the coming year, he was initially supposed to be a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill. But, due to the lack of dates, Pankaj Tripathi had no option but to opt-out of the project.
Well, it surely would have been a treat to watch Pankaj Tripathi be a part of this sport-drama. Pankaj Tripathi said that it would have been great to do the film but unfortunately the dates didn’t work out.
