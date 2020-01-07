“I am forever being called fat”- Sonakshi Sinha talks about being body-shamed

If there is any actress who has been subjected to body shaming for the longest time, it has to be Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent interview, the actress shared how even after shedding 30 kgs she continues to be labelled as “fat”. Talking about the same, Sonakshi said, “Someone comes up with something and that sticks with you forever. Whatever my waist size is, I am forever being called fat. It is quite unpleasant really. Especially since I was heavily overweight at one point and had put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos before joining Bollywood. I knew it is a visual medium and I had to look a certain way to become an actor”.
She even goes on to add that while she is glad that that stereotypes for heroines are slowly breaking now, but it was not the same when she started off.
Sonakshi adds, “For me, it was a great achievement to have lost 30 kilos. I had never looked as good as I did and I was feeling rather proud of it. So it hit me real hard when people said, ‘Oh, she is too fat to be an actress’. Yes, I was too fat, but I had lost all those extra kilos to be here”.
As we step into 2020, we hope that the sterotypes in Bollywood are finally put to rest and the actress finally get their due.
