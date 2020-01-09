Justin Bieber reveals he is battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber, who is coming back to the music circuit with his fifth studio album, has revealed that he is battling Lyme Disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote, “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.

Justin Bieber further said that his upcoming documentary will reveal his battle and how he has overcome it. Justin Bieber: Seasons will debut on January 27 on YouTube.

Lyme disease causes a rash, often in a bull's-eye pattern, and flu-like symptoms. Joint pain and weakness in the limbs can also occur.

