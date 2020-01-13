Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turn heads wherever they go. The couple is often accompanied by their three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, who has achieved celebrity status ever since his birth. According to reports, the power couple has been offered a heavy remuneration to appear in an endorsement for a baby care brand.
Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been signed on as the face of a popular brand of diapers. The report further states that the couple is being offered Rs. 1.5 crores for their first appearance for an event today.
