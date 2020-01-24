The contestants plan a special feast for Police officers on MasterChef India!

The 6th Season of MasterChef India airing on Star Plus has been garnering rave reviews due to its engaging content. The trio of celebrity chefs – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia have been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have geared up to win the title of MasterChef. The upcoming episode of MasterChef will take the entertainment notch even higher with a mix of exciting factors! The makers have invited 50 female police officers as guests on the show honour them for their selfless service towards our nation!
It will surely be entertaining to watch how the contestants of MasterChef impress the hard-working police officers with their culinary skills!
