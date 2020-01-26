Two non-cognisable case filed against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah for assaulting two veterinary clinic staff

Actress Heeba Shah has found herself in a legal soup as two non-cognisable cases have been filed against her in the Versova Police Station. The actress was at a veterinary clinic for the sterilization of two cats that belonged to her friend, Supriya Sharma. The incident took place on January 16 and the assault has been captured on the CCTV cameras of the clinic that receives help from The Feline Foundation.
Heeba Shah has said that the staff started the fight and she was not at fault. She further said that the staff needs to speak to the clients politely.
