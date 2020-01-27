Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s Disney + series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to premiere in August 2020

This year Marvel Studios is making sure to shed the spotlight on the characters that did not get enough screentime in the MCU movies. With many films coming in 2020 including Black Widow and The Eternals, thanks to Disney +, Kevin Feige and the team of Marvel Studios are diving into multiple mini-series starting with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

While the makers have kept the plot of the series under wraps, it seems like we now know when is the series premiering. As per Deadline, "The series, executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, is slated to premiere on Disney+ in August."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa.

