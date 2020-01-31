After the release of Thappad trailer, Taapsee Pannu talks about Kabir Singh

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad was released earlier today. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha speaks about violence in a relationship. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a wife who faces slap from her husband during a party, post which she demands a divorce demanding she deserves love and respect.
This film comes a few months after Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which had sparked a debate on violence in relationships. Kabir Singh which was the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy showed the titular characters resort to violence to express his love. The film was called out by several people for romanticizing violence in a relationship.
