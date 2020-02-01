Himesh Reshammiya to start  shooting for Namastey Rome; collaborates with Javed Akhtar after 13 years

After the release of Happy Hardy and Heer on Friday, Himesh Reshammiya is now set to start shooting for his next film titled Namastey Rome. The film will be directed by Rajesh Sethi and will see Himesh and Javed Akhtar working together after 13 years.

While Himesh Reshammiya plays the male lead in the film, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Talking to a daily, Himesh said that Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents. He said that Javed Akhtar and himself were impressed by the story and said that the music of the film is also very impressive. The musician says that the album of the film is much better than Namaste London which was the last film that Javed Akhtar and Himesh Reshammiya worked on together. Praising Javed Akhtar, Himesh Reshammiya said that every word penned by the lyricist is sheer magic and said that all seven tracks have been composed straight from the heart.

The shoot of the film will start in summer in UK. The actor is currently prepping for his role. This is the first time that Himesh Reshammiya is working on a film that is based on a real-life incident and finds the subject very relatable. Reshammiya will soon start shooting for the sequel to The Xpose (2014).

