Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Censor Board won’t touch Ayushmann Khurrana’s smooch with Jitendra Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana and his onscreen gay partner Jitendra Kumar can exhale now. Their smacking smooch in Indian cinema’s first mainstream gay film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not only intact in the trailer, it will also go scot-free in the film itself.

Says a source close to the CBFC, “No member of the censor board had any objection to the same-sex kiss in the trailer. However, the expletive that Gajraj Rao (playing Jitendra Kumar’a father) utters when he sees his son kissing with his male lover, has been beeped.”

Says a source close to producer Aanand Rai, “Aanand was very apprehensive about the kiss. He wanted a ‘U’ certificate for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And for that he was anxious that the CBFC would ask for the kiss to be removed. But no one objected to the kiss, only to the swear word that Gajraj Rao utters when the kiss happens.”

According to very reliable sources, the CBFC has no plans of removing the kiss from the film when it is presented to the CBFC. “They are looking at it as a love story, not a GAY love story, a sure sign that the censor board in India has evolved,” says the source.

In all likelihood, the film will walk into the theatres with a ‘UA’ certificate which means curious children accompanied by adults can ask why Ayushmann Khurrana is kissing that uncle on his lips. And the parents better have an answer ready.

