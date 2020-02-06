Spiderman director Sam Raimi in talks to direct Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson’s departure

Director Scott Derrickson stepped down as director of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier in January this year. The departure was due to creative differences but the director amicably parted ways. As Marvel Studios is lookout for a new director, it seems like they found the right person in Sam Raimi.
Sam Raimi, who directed the Spiderman trilogy for Sony, is currently in talks with Marvel Studios, Variety reports. While he is likely to direct, Derrickson will serve as executive producer. The film is expected to go on floor in May this year.
Sam has been producing but last directed Disney’s The Wizard of Oz prequel Oz the Great and Powerful in the year 2013.
Doctor Strange 2 is speculated for the 2021 release.
ALSO READ: Scott Derrickson steps down as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply