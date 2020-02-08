Ariana Grande celebrates one year of ‘Thank U, Next’, says the album saved her life

Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of her five-time Grammy-nominated album, 'Thank U, Next'. To mark the day, the singer shared a post on Instagram and thanked the fans for celebrating her music and also revealed that the album quite literally saved her life.

Taking to Instagram, Ariana wrote, “happy birthday thank u next making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice.”

She further wrote, “i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories/life with u. 🙂 sending a tremendous, warm hug.”

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday thank u next ???? making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. 🙂 sending a tremendous, warm hug.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:38pm PST

After her 2020 Grammy Awards performance, the 26-year-old singer declared that the ‘Thank U, Next’ era was over. While the fans eagerly wait for the next album announcement, the singer will be guest-starring in Showtime series Kidding that will air on February 23, 2020.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato delivers emotional performance, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello bring the house down

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results