Ariana Grande celebrates one year of ‘Thank U, Next’, says the album saved her life

Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of her five-time Grammy-nominated album, 'Thank U, Next'. To mark the day, the singer shared a post on Instagram and thanked the fans for celebrating her music and also revealed that the album quite literally saved her life.
Taking to Instagram, Ariana wrote, “happy birthday thank u next making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice.”
After her 2020 Grammy Awards performance, the 26-year-old singer declared that the ‘Thank U, Next’ era was over. While the fans eagerly wait for the next album announcement, the singer will be guest-starring in Showtime series Kidding that will air on February 23, 2020.
