Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launches the first look of APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic in Delhi

On Sunday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the first look poster of the biopic of late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in Delhi. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also present. Javadekar later took to Twitter to share a photograph from the event.

"Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year," he wrote.

Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year. pic.twitter.com/KBjrxjC1lQ

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 9, 2020

Not long ago, actor Paresh Rawal shared on Twitter that he was to play the late politician in his biopic. "In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic," he had written.

In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic . https://t.co/0e8K3O6fMB

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 4, 2020

Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara, the film will reportedly go on floors soon. As per a report, the film will be made in both Hindi and English and will revolve around the life of Kalam, and his contribution to the nuclear test of Pokhran.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results