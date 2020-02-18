Taapsee Pannu to star in Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for many films at the moment. The actress has now signed Indian adaptation of 1998 German thriller, Run Lola Run that continues to be one of the most interesting cult classics. The actress will be joined by Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is titled Looop Lapeta.

Taapsee Pannu will reprise Franka Potente's role whereas Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of the boyfriend, earlier played by Moritz Bleibtreu. The makers worked on the script for three years with several writers before signing on Dr. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar. It will be helmed by Aaksha Bhatia who majorly directed the second season of Amazon Prime's web series Inside Edge.

Said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, “Looop Lapeta is a shining addition to our slate of clutter-breaking and compelling motion pictures. We love the amazing cast which has come on board to breathe life into this cutting-edge script. It will always be the studio’s constant endeavor to work with new directors and actors, and Aakash Bhatia is one amazing find for the studio. We are also looking forward to our first collaboration with Ellipsis, which has, in no time, emerged as a company that finds, develops and creates challenging yet entertaining films that speaks to today’s new-age audiences.” (contd….)

Said Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Managing Partners, Ellipsis Entertainment, “We are emotional about this film, as it was the first to get green-lit at Ellipsis after our company was formed. When Aayush Maheshwari approached us with the rights, we agreed immediately and invested the better part of three years in working on various versions and drafts to adapt the German film to suit an Indian context. Finally, after working closely with our writers Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, what we have in our midst, is absolute gold. We are excited about our first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, whose incredible marketing and distribution muscle will add tremendous value to this fun, edge-of-the-seat, thriller-comedy!”

Run Lola Run starred Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup among others. The film was selected as the German entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 71st Academy Awards but wasn't nominated.

Ellipsis Entertainment, headed by Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg, has bought the rights to the German cult film, Run Lola Run. Sony Pictures Films India & Ellipsis Entertainment partner to present a clutter-breaking, thriller-comedy for the new generation.

This thriller is about a woman who has only 20 minutes to come up with a huge sum of money in a very short period of time to save her boyfriend. The BAFTA-nominated Tom Tykwer- directed original, produced by X-Filme Creative Pool, was dubbed a “roller-coaster ride”, as two star-crossed lovers find themselves left with a few minutes to change their lives forever.

Looop Lapeta's principal photography will commence in April 2020 and the worldwide release is on January 29, 2021.

