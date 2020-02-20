As Rohit Shetty completes a decade on television, he credits the medium for putting a face to his name

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has created a cop-universe in Bollywood with successful films like the Singham franchise and Simmba. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, which will be the latest addition to his cop-universe.
While talking to a tabloid, the filmmaker said that the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi brings with it immense pressure. Of the 14 films Rohit Shetty has made, 11 of them have been blockbusters. He said that he is blessed to have received so much love from the audience.
Also Read: After Sooryavanshi, the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe to be Singham 3!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply