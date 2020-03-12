Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria joins John Abraham – Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Back in September 2019, Bollywood Hungama reported that John Abraham was in talks for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain. In January 2020, it was confirmed that he will headline Ek Villain 2 alongside Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Disha Patani has been roped in to be paired opposite John. The makers have now found their second-leading lady in Tara Sutaria.
Ek Villain 2 will go on the floor later this year and hit the screens on January 8, 2021.
