Sooryavanshi to be Postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic, new release date to be announced soon

The world is suffering from Coronavirus outbreak. World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it as pandemic. Schools are being shut, work from home have been given to employees in many countries, tours cancelled, promotions and shooting halted. As India has seen 60 cases till Wednesday, March 11, films will be likely postponed.

Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for now. But as per latest reports, Akshay, Rohit, Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment and Karan Johar have been holding meetings regarding the postponement of their film. While the trailer was released on March 2, the first song launch was cancelled.

The inside news is that Sooryavanshi in all likelihood will be postponed to next month. Says our source, "Though the exact date is not confirmed yet, the announcement of the delay and the new release date is expected to be done on the coming weekend."

This seems like the correct decision for now. Adds the source, "The postponing of Sooryavanshi's release seems like a wise decision now since footfalls to the theatres seem to be falling at many places both in India and overseas. The Coronavirus threat is real and people don't want to take any chances."

So for now, we wait for the makers of Sooryavanshi to make the announcement officially.

