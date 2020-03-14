Nearly three years after going on floors, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz to get a release this year

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's film Torbaaz which has been in the making for two and a half years is finally gearing up for release. The film is looking to release in October this year.
Producer Rahul Mittra while talking to a tabloid said that this is the worst time to even think about releasing a film as all the movies are being pushed due to the coronavirus scare. The producer, however, assured that the film will be released in October this year.
Also Read: Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note for his mother Nargis, wife Maanayata, and daughters Trishala and Iqra on International Women’s Day
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply