Would Deepika Padukone be billed as a guest star in ’83?

Anyone who is familiar with the script of Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 would know that there is little room for female representation in the plot. It is essentially devoted to portraying the legendary Kapil Dev’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup, while the other cricketers on the field are the secondary driving-force of the story.
So what made the exceptionally choosy Deepika Padukone (she has said no to over 130 scripts during the last one year) say yes to playing Kapil Dev’s wife Roma in ’83? Was it her husband Ranveer Singh’s presence in the film?
Nah! Sources say it is just a guest appearance. “Deepika agreed to do it because she was paid her full market price for an extended cameo. In all likelihood she is going to be billed a guest star in ’83,” says the source.
