Shraddha Kapoor Reveals how she chose studies over working with Salman Khan at the age of 16!

Shraddha Kapoor is making heads turn and grabbing all the spotlight for delivering phenomenal performances, one after the other. The actress isn't failing to treat us with new characters in every project and is surely looking her finest in every role. However, much before when Shraddha stepped into Bollywood stardom chased her and gave her an opportunity to work with Salman khan when she was 16 and unfortunately, Shraddha turned had to let go of that opportunity. But the reason has truly won our hearts!

In an interview, Shraddha comments on if she wanted to become an actor or not- she says, "No, I always wanted to become an actor".

Commenting on the reason for missing out on the opportunity to work with superstar Salman Khan, Shraddha adds, "However, I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think to get offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

This reply of the actress has truly won our hearts and we cannot get enough of how she made the timed decision which makes her highly relatable. Shraddha has truly earned her success with a constant perseverance and hard work of delivering promising performances one after the other. Shraddha knows how to get into the skin of the character and mould herself as needed. The actress is truly inspiring us on how dedicated she is as a person and as an actress.

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 that released on 6th March 2020 where her avatar wowed all of us, after a phenomenal 2019 where she charted back to back successes.

