Alia Bhatt may drop out of S S Rajamouli’s RRR

With the Corona Virus playing havoc with Bollywood schedules, some of the biggest forthcoming films find their future in danger, the bigger the more endangered. And among the big films on the anvil, the biggest is S S Rajamouli’s RRR (apparently the triple RRR is an acronym for Raghupati Raghav Rajaram).

The film has been plagued by schedule and casting problem from the word go, what with Ramcharan injuring himself. Then the British actress Daisy Edgar Jones who was signed to star opposite NTR Jr backed out with a lame excuse.

We now hear of the very professional Alia Bhatt who was to shoot for her guest appearance in RRR, would now find it difficult to juggle her dates, post the Coronavirus.

Says a source, “Alia was to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi through March and then join Rajamouli’s unit in Hyderabad in April. But now with all shootings cancelled she has re-shuffled her dates. Since she is the hero of Bhansali’s film and has only a cameo in Rajamouli’s film she may end up not doing Rajamouli’s film at all.”

All we can say is, let’s just wait and watch where the virus takes the entertainment industry.

