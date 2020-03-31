Ajay Devgn clarifies rumours regarding Kajol and Nysa’s health after they were spotted at a hospital

Kajol and Nysa have recently returned from a trip to Singapore. The mother-daughter duo cut their trip down due to the Coronavirus outbreak and flew back home as soon as they could. Keeping up with the social distancing, the Devgn family has not stepped out since their return but were recently spotted exiting a hospital.
Take a look at his tweet.
Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless????
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020
