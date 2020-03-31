Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world. Every country is facing a crisis! Celebrities are coming forward to help in every way possible. Hollywood actors and star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively quietly donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals amid this pandemic.
E! News reported, " Blake and Ryan made a personal donation of $100,000 to each of the four hardest-hit hospitals in New York including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester."
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million during Coronavirus pandemic
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply