Cannes Film Festival to not take place in its ‘original form’ 

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival have decided to call off the event as postponing the festival no longer seems like an option. Earlier in March, the organisers had decided to postpone the film festival. However, now it seems unlikely. The Festival was supposed to start on May 12.

“We acknowledge that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option. It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form,” the organisers said in an official statement. The “team” signing off on the letter called Cannes “an essential pillar for the film industry” that, therefore “must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another.”

“When the health crisis, whose resolution remains the priority of all passes, we will have to reiterate and prove the importance of cinema and the role that its work, artists, professionals, film theatres and their audiences, play in our lives. This is how the Festival de Cannes, the Marché du Film and the parallel sections (Semaine de la Critique, Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, ACID), intend to contribute. We are committed to it and we would like to thank everyone who is by our side, public officials (Cannes’ City Halle, Ministry of Culture, the CNC), industry members as well as our partners. Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take,” the statement further read.

