Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

April 28, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter has been making some brilliant sketches and raising funds by selling them. With the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of slum dwellers and strays have been starving due to the lack of basic amenities. However, a lot of people have been raising funds to help the needy and Anya is one of them. Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram a few days ago to announce how she has been sketching to raise funds and has raised Rs. 1 lakh so far.

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Farah yet again took to her Instagram to announce that Abhishek Bachchan donated Rs. 1 lakh more to help the little girl’s cause. She posted the news with the caption, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy♥️ bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know????”

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Apr 27, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

Isn’t that the sweetest gesture by Abhishek Bachchan!

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan’s leg, asks her to post a workout video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *