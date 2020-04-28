Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter has been making some brilliant sketches and raising funds by selling them. With the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of slum dwellers and strays have been starving due to the lack of basic amenities. However, a lot of people have been raising funds to help the needy and Anya is one of them. Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram a few days ago to announce how she has been sketching to raise funds and has raised Rs. 1 lakh so far.
