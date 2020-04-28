Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya raises Rs. 1 lakh for charity, Abhishek Bachchan doubles the amount raised

Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter has been making some brilliant sketches and raising funds by selling them. With the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of slum dwellers and strays have been starving due to the lack of basic amenities. However, a lot of people have been raising funds to help the needy and Anya is one of them. Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram a few days ago to announce how she has been sketching to raise funds and has raised Rs. 1 lakh so far.

Farah yet again took to her Instagram to announce that Abhishek Bachchan donated Rs. 1 lakh more to help the little girl’s cause. She posted the news with the caption, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy♥️ bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know????”

