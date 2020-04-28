Shoojit Sircar open to releasing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on digital platform

With the lockdown extended till May 3 and the possibility of extension is more due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases, the hope to return back to normal lives is unlikely at this point. This has tremendously affected the showbiz as films have been postponed and theatres are shut down. There have been several speculations of movies going straight to digital platforms. Shoojit Sircar doesn't mind this option though.
The filmmaker recently spoke to a daily about his film Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles. The director said that as a filmmaker, he would like his film to open on a big screen but the situation is something that no one has ever witnessed. He said that if need be, he is open to digital release but the decision will be taken after May 3.
Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled for April 17, 2020 release.
