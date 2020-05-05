Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Vistas Media Capital subsidiary based out of Singapore and a significant production and distribution entity in Bollywood and in the Indian Content Space, announces the postponement of the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg. SAIFF) and the South Asian Film Market (SAFM).
In alignment with the current rules and regulations to protect citizens from the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizers have indefinitely postponed the Sg. SAIFF and SAFM. A date or an alternative way to conduct the events is being discussed and will be announced once the situation settles.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply