Deepika Padukone is thankful for music amid nationwide lockdown as she continues to learn playing piano

India is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Amid the pandemic, actors have been giving a glimpse into their lives while they stay indoors and urge their fans to follow the protocols. Deepika Padukone has been enjoying cooking and trying new stuff at home. The actress has now appreciated music being a source of accompaniment that is helping during this period.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a photo of her piano. "Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing… Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty," she wrote in her caption.

"What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music, For giving it to me… #music," her caption further read.

Earlier, Ranveer also shared a photo of her learning how to play piano by herself.

