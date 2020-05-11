FIR filed against Poonam Pandey for Coronavirus lockdown violation

Poonam Pandey is known for her rather controversial posts on her social media. Yesterday, an FIR was lodged against her for violating the Coronavirus lockdown rules. The entire country has been put under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the government has advised people to avoid stepping out of their places.

Poonam Pandey, being the rebel that she is, stepped out with her friend Sam Ahmed Bombay to stroll around Marine Drive in her plush car. The FIR was lodged after she admitted that she was out without any reason. The senior police inspector, Mrityunjay Hiremath, told PTI that, “A case has been registered against Ms. Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act”.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey files a criminal case against Raj Kundra and his associates; the latter denies association with the firm

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results