Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand over Ramayan’s telecast rights to BBC

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has apparently broken the records with its rerun on Doordarshan. The rights of the show were to be given to BBC before they were finally handed over to the public broadcaster, Doordarshan. Prem Sagar, one of Ramanand Sagar’s four sons, was also a part of the distribution process and worked with him closely throughout.
In his recent interview, Prem Sagar revealed that they were invited to the BBC studios in Liverpool for an interview. Along with him, his father Ramanand Sagar, Arun Govil, who portrays Ram, and Arvind Trivedi, who portrays Raavan were invited to the studios. However, they wanted Arun Govil to dress up as Shri Ram and parade across the studios. Ramanand and Prem Sagar refused their bait and understood that this was an attempt to break the image of Shri Ram as divine. Hence, they finally refused.
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply