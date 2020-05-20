Ananya Panday will be in the top 3 actresses after starring in Fighter, says producer Charmme Kaur

After wooing the fans in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday has hit the ball out of the park and bagged a film with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda, Fighter. The film will be a pan-India release and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ananya is clearly very excited to be starring in the film with Arjun Reddy fame, Vijay Deverakonda.
Clearly, this has increased the fans' anticipation to watch the film.
