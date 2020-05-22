Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan’s Koki Poochega series

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently conducted Instagram live to connect with his fans and netizens and the session turned out to be a hilarious event and chat between the filmmaker and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan left us in splits and the filmmaker praised the actor in return for his new venture.

Kartik Aaryan first dropped a comment on Karan’s new avatar where he’s seen sporting grey hair. Aaryan commented, ‘Bhala aapke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)’ leaving the filmmaker and the netizens in splits. The director sang praises for the actor and especially about his show, he said, “Kartik I’m loving your series and I love your interaction with your mom at home.’

When the director was signing off, Kartik decided to further add some fun to the chat and dropped a comment on his chat session saying, ‘Karan please tell everyone this was not a paid promotion of Koki Poochega.’ To which the hit filmmaker laughed off and said, “I don’t do paid promotions and I genuinely think that Kartik is genius in what he’s doing. I just said because I meant it.”

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan collaborate for the first time with Dostana 2 where the hunk will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan shaves off his quarantine beard as his mom becomes the narrator

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results