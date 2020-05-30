Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt to get married in 2021

The two major celebrity weddings of 2020, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, have now been shifted to 2021 in the light of the current crisis.

Sources in the know confirm both the developments. Apparently, the Dhawan family has taken a conscious decision to move ahead instead of letting the wedding hover in the uncertainty of 2020.

“The entire Dhawan and Dalaal families have taken this decision collectively. The Varun – Natasha wedding will now be planned afresh in 2021,” says the source.

As for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise, there is no question of a wedding in the family this year.

Apparently, both Ranbir and Alia are keen to make their relationship official. But, it now seems the wedding won’t happen until the second-half of 2021.

With the coronavirus showing no signs of abating anytime in the near future, it seems no star weddings are likely to occur in 2020.

