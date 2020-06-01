Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh and five family members test positive for COVID-19

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. Five of her family members including her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have also tested positive. The family was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31.

Talking to a daily, Mohena revealed that it was her mother-in-law who first got a fever. She said that at first her mother-in-law tested negative but when the fever did not drop, all of them got tested and realised that a lot of them were affected. Mohena said that all of them had mild symptoms. She said that apart from her brother-in-law everyone has been infected in their house.

Mohena said all of her family members who tested positive will remain in the hospital until they test negative. Mohena is popular for her role in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has also been a part of the reality dance show Dance India Dance. Mohena Kumari is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding in October last year.

