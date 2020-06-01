Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh and five family members test positive for COVID-19

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. Five of her family members including her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have also tested positive. The family was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31.
Talking to a daily, Mohena revealed that it was her mother-in-law who first got a fever. She said that at first her mother-in-law tested negative but when the fever did not drop, all of them got tested and realised that a lot of them were affected. Mohena said that all of them had mild symptoms. She said that apart from her brother-in-law everyone has been infected in their house.
