Anurag Kashyap announces his new production company Good Bad Films 

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap announced that he has established a new production house named Good Bad Films. His earlier production house Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018.
Kashyap took to Instagram to make a formal announcement of the same with the company's logo design and the pictures of his partners- Dhruv Jagais and Akshay Thakker. “So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilms on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can’t figure out is which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let’s have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th,” Anurag Kashyap wrote on Instagram.
So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilmsofficial on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can't figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let's have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th
