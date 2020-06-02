Wajid Khan’s mother, Razina, tests positive for COVID-19 a few hours after his demise

In a twisted turn of events, the industry lost another gem with Wajid Khan yesterday. The music composer’s death came as a shock to the entire industry and was mourned by a lot of celebrities of Bollywood and television industry. When the news of his demise was announced by Sonu Nigam, it was said that he passed away due to Coronavirus.
Wajid Khan’s first and last piece of work was with Salman Khan.
Also Read: Salman Khan mourns the loss of Wajid Khan with a heartfelt note
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply