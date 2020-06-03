Nushrat Bharucha to have a fun conversation with doctors who have been fighting COVID-19

While in this pandemic we are seeing many Bollywood celebs going all out in helping those in need, actress Nushrat Bharucha is also joining these efforts. However, Nushrat’s gesture is more about spreading joy in the lives of some people who have been very instrumental in treating patients with Covid-19.
In the past, these resident doctors have expressed a desire of how it would be nice to talk to Nushrat Bharucha since they have been quite fond of her work. Nushrat is also very excited for this conversation and she will be seen talking to these doctors about their experience on working with the pandemic, fun stories they have come across in these tough times, the first thing they would like to do when this is over, what do they plan to eat once they get home, their heartfelt moments and lots more, giving them a much-desired break.
