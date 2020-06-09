Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha donate PPE kits for doctors, thank fans for the support

Some days back, lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha decided to raise funds for buying PPE Kits for the frontline workers who continue to make our lives better during the global pandemic. Last night, Ali took to Instagram to share that a bunch of PPE kits were donated to Amravati's Rupal hospital.

He shared a photo of the box of kits that has 'made possible by the fans of Ali and Richa' written on it. It further mentions that the box contains 30 PPE kits. "A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL THOSE WHO JOINED US ! It is such a satisfying feeling when you see it play out. I want to thank everyone who contributed here to make this happen. Thanks to all you generous people! Many of whom were my friends and fans . I am glad we could be of some help. I know its not enough, and the work needs to keep going. This year is badshit crazy, as we all prep for the cyclone hit today, i just want to say, be strong and lets face this too.. we will need more hands," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

PPE kits reached ! #Repost @alifazal9 A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL THOSE WHO JOINED US ! ❤️ It is such a satisfying feeling when you see it play out. I want to thank everyone who contributed here to make this happen. Thanks to all you generous people! Many of whom were my friends and fans . I am glad we could be of some help. I know its not enough, and the work needs to keep going. This year is badshit crazy, as we all prep for the cyclone hit today, i just want to say, be strong and lets face this too.. we will need more hands . Also a shout out to all the others @therichachadha @balanvidya @diamirzaofficial @virdas @faroutakhtar .. who managed to gather so much love from everyone . Thank you @atulkasbekar for leading us into this . We are sending out a shipment of top grade PPE gear to our frontline led staff at the Rural Hospital, Amaravati. If you’d like to contribute to keep our medicos safe, pls go to this link https://www.tring.co.in/Ali-Fazal-and-Richa-Chadha

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Jun 5, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Earlier, actor Vidya Balan and producer Atul Kasbekar together urged everyone to contribute for PPE kits while Vidya herself pledged 1000 of them. Earlier, superstar Akshay Kumar also donated Rs 3 crores to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the manufacturing of PPE kits.

Also Read: Ali Fazal stands by theatre artistes who are rendered jobless due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results